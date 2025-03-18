Cam Ward says it would be a “dream” to play for the Saints

Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward seems destined to be the first overall pick in the draft. And with the Titans linked to a grand total of zero veteran quarterbacks, it seems likely that Tennessee will pick Ward with the No. 1 selection.

Still, on Monday night, Ward commented on the possibility of playing for another team. He was in New Orleans, at the Superdome, to receive the Manning Award. And Ward talked about potentially playing for the local team, eventually.

“I loved watching [quarterback] Drew Brees and [receiver Marques] Colston out there,” Ward said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now.”

The Saints, who hold the ninth overall pick in the draft, met with Ward last month at the Scouting Combine.

“It was a great meeting,” Ward said. “If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach [Kellen] Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. . . . The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called.”

It’s highly unlikely that the Saints will be calling Ward’s number in the draft. But if the Saints decide to make a move, they’d only have to go up nine spots. Even if the Saints would be willing or able to piece a package of picks and players together, the Titans would have to want to pass on Ward.