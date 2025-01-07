 Skip navigation
Cameron Heyward misses practice with an illness

  
Published January 7, 2025 05:34 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward missed practice Tuesday with an illness.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo was the only other player on the active roster out of practice. He had a rest day.

Rookie guard Mason McCormick had limited work after breaking his hand against the Bengals on Saturday. The fourth-round pick has appeared in all 17 games, starting 14 at right guard.

“He’ll be sized for a cast and or a brace and check functionality there,” coach Mike Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “And so, his participation, and the quality of his participation, will kind of be an indication of his potential availability as we push forward.”

McCormick expressed optimism about his availability for the wild-card game.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) also was limited.

Cornerback Donte Jackson, who missed the Week 18 game with a back issue, had full participation and is expected to play Saturday.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) returned to practice Tuesday with full participation off the injured reserve list. It opened his 21-day window.