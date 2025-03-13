Cameron Jordan returning for 15th season on a reworked contract

Defensive end Cam Jordan announced on social media that he will return to the Saints for a 15th season.

Matthew Paras of nola.com reports that he and the team reached agreement on a reworked contract. Terms are not yet disclosed.

Jordan was scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary and count $20 million against the cap in 2025 in the final year of his deal.

Jordan, 35, was a first-round pick of the Saints in 2011, and he has spent his entire career in New Orleans.

He has made eight Pro Bowls and once was All-Pro, and his 121.5 sacks are a team record. Jordan has played 226 of a possible 228 games in his career, with 225 of those starts.

In 17 games in 2024, Jordan totaled 34 tackles, four sacks, an interception, eight quarterback hits and four passes defensed. His 565 snaps were a career-low 48 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

He has played 11,398 defensive snaps in his career.