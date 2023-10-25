Camryn Bynum named NFC defensive player of the week

The Vikings got a strong defensive performance in Monday’s victory over the 49ers, particularly from one player.

Minnesota safety Camryn Bynum intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter and has now been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Bynum intercepted both passes in the fourth quarter. According to the league, he’s the first player with two picks in the final six minutes of a game that finished within one score since 2016.

This is Bynum’s first career player of the week award.

The Vikings will be on the road in Week 8 to face the division-rival Packers.