Cardinals cut TE Bernhard Seikovits, OL Matthew Jones

  
Published April 29, 2025 04:15 PM

The Cardinals announced a pair of cuts on Tuesday.

They have dropped tight end Bernhard Seikovits and offensive lineman Matthew Jones from the roster.

Seikovits has spent the last four years with the Cardinals, but never appeared in a regular season game. The Austrian native had a roster exemption as an international player and that exemption will now be used on tackle Valentin Senn, who agreed to sign with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of UConn.

Jones was one of seven players with that surname on the Cardinals’ roster. He signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Ohio State last year. He signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad in December.