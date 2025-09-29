Cardinals designate DL Bilal Nichols for return, sign RB Michael Carter to active roster

The Cardinals opened the window for defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to return to action on Monday.

Nichols has been out since injuring his neck last October and was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp this summer. He’ll be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks and can be activated at any point in that window.

Nichols signed with the Cardinals in 2024 and had 10 tackles in six games before his injury.

The Cardinals also announced that they have signed running back Michael Carter to the active roster. Carter was elevated from the practice squad last Thursday and ran once for one yard.