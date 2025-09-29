 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Cardinals designate DL Bilal Nichols for return, sign RB Michael Carter to active roster

  
Published September 29, 2025 03:50 PM

The Cardinals opened the window for defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to return to action on Monday.

Nichols has been out since injuring his neck last October and was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp this summer. He’ll be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks and can be activated at any point in that window.

Nichols signed with the Cardinals in 2024 and had 10 tackles in six games before his injury.

The Cardinals also announced that they have signed running back Michael Carter to the active roster. Carter was elevated from the practice squad last Thursday and ran once for one yard.