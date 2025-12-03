 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals designate L.J. Collier for return from IR

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:41 PM

The Cardinals will not have quarterback Kyler Murray back on the practice field this week, but another one of the team’s injured players will be returning to work.

The team announced that they have opened the practice window for defensive lineman L.J. Collier. Collier has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2. He will have a three-week window to practice with the team and can be activated at any point.

Running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Christian Jones have also been designated for return by the Cardinals recently.

The Cardinals also signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. He has appeared in three games for the team this season.