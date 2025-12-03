Cardinals designate L.J. Collier for return from IR

The Cardinals will not have quarterback Kyler Murray back on the practice field this week, but another one of the team’s injured players will be returning to work.

The team announced that they have opened the practice window for defensive lineman L.J. Collier. Collier has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2. He will have a three-week window to practice with the team and can be activated at any point.

Running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Christian Jones have also been designated for return by the Cardinals recently.

The Cardinals also signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. He has appeared in three games for the team this season.