Cardinals fine coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for sideline interaction with Emari Demercado

On Sunday, Cardinals running back Emari Demercado’s dropping of the ball just before reaching the goal line cost his team a win. Coach Jonathan Gannon’s reaction cost himself $100,000.

Per multiple reports, that’s the fine the Cardinals have imposed on Gannon for his interaction with Demercado. Gannon made contact with Demercado at least twice, and was generally in the player’s face, like an overly-caffeinated drill sergeant.

Gannon told reporters on Monday that he apologized to Demercado and the team.

The league has announced that, after consultation with the NFL Players Association, it will take no action against Gannon beyond the team’s penalty.

The six-figure fine sends a clear message regarding acceptable behavior by football coaches. Although it’s an inherently physical sport, the days of putting hands and/or feet on players are long over — and action will be taken if/when coaches cross that bright line.

Gannon’s antics underscore the impact of Demercado’s mistake. Given that Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell lost the ball through the end zone while launching into a premature celebration one week earlier, every coach should have made it clear to every player that this cannot happen.

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live, in colorful terms, the manner in which former Patriots coach Bill Belichick would have addressed the Mitchell mistake in a New England team meeting.

With the Cardinals losing three in a row and with no playoff appearances in Gannon’s first two seasons on the job, Sunday’s avoidable mistake and Gannon’s inexcusable reaction to it could fuel yet another Arizona coach change when the 2025 season ends. If not sooner.