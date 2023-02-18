 Skip navigation
Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 18, 2023 05:39 PM
February 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

The Cardinals are hiring Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Rallis, 29, becomes the youngest coordinator in the league.

Eleven players on the Cardinals’ final 53-player roster were 30 or older.

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, who was college teammates with Rallis, quickly reacted to the news on social media, writing, “So pumped to see this!!!”

Rallis and new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon are close. They coached together for two seasons in Philadelphia, where Rallis served as linebackers coach.

He began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control/assistant linebackers coach with the Vikings in 2018. Rallis was with the Vikings in that role for three seasons before heading to Philadelphia.

Rallis is the brother of WWE superstar Riddick Moss, now known as MadCap Moss.

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington was among the other candidates for the job.

The Cardinals finished 21st in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.