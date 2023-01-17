Cardinals interview Frank Reich on Tuesday, request interview with Ejiro Evero

The Cardinals have a new General Manager, introducing Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday. They expect to have a new head coach soon, owner Michael Bidwill said.

Frank Reich became the latest to interview with the Cardinals.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports Reich and the team met Tuesday.

Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season, finishing his time in Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record. He previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Chargers.

Reich had an interview with the Panthers last week.

Bidwill said an interview with internal candidate Vance Joseph is on the schedule. The Cardinals also have permission for interviews with Sean Payton, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans and Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also is on their radar, with the Cardinals requesting permission to interview him. Evero has been a hot head coaching prospect this hiring cycle, with interviews with the Texans, Panthers, Broncos and Colts.

They are seeking to replace Kliff Kingsbury.