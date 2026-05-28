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Raiders TE Brock Bowers back to 100 percent

  
Published May 28, 2026 05:42 PM

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers made five catches for 103 yards in Week 1 of last season, but he injured his knee. He played through it the following three games, making only 14 catches for 122 yards before the Raiders shut him down until Week 9.

Bowers made 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games in 2025, well short of his rookie season.

He is again full speed, while practicing with the team in organized team activities.

“I feel great,” Bowers said Thursday. “I mean, it feels good to be back out there, practicing at full speed. Getting back into football with all the guys again. I had a good offseason working out, staying healthy and trying to get back to 100 percent.”

That is great news for Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, as the Raiders have their top weapon back in his 2024 form when he earned first-team All-Pro honors.