 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals interview Jerry Reese for G.M. opening

  
Published January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
nbc_pft_cardskliff_230110
January 10, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Cardinals firing coach Kliff Kingsbury, and why the writing was on the wall despite receiving a contract extension last offseason.

The Cardinals added another name to their list of General Manager candidates on Tuesday.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals interviewed former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese for that opening. The team announced that former G.M. Steve Keim stepped down on Monday, which is also when they fired head coach Kilff Kingsbury.

Reese was with the Giants as a scout and personnel executive from 1994 to 2007 and then got the General Manager job. The Giants won a pair of Super Bowls during Reese’s tenure, which came to an end when he was fired after a 2-10 start to the 2017 season.

Reese interviewed with the Steelers last year and has met with other teams in recent seasons without landing a job.

The Cardinals have interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris for the job, They’ve also requested permission to interview Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.