Cardinals open three roster spots, but “nothing has changed” with Kyler Murray

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list this week, but the Cardinals didn’t make any change to his status on Monday.

The team opened three roster spots by releasing defensive back Kris Boyd, defensive back Christian Matthew, and offensive lineman Ilm Manning, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said that there was no news to report about Murray or others who are out with injuries.

“Nothing has changed with the PUP guys,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Murray is actually the only player on the PUP list, but three other players are eligible to begin the process of returning to action. Cornerback Garrett Williams is on the non-football injury list while offensive lineman Dennis Daley and linebacker Myjai Sanders are on injured reserve.

A report this weekend indicated Murray will not come off the PUP list this week. When and if he does, he will have three weeks to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the year.