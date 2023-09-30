Report: Kyler Murray won’t come off PUP list this week

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, but a report on Saturday says that won’t be happening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Murray will not come off the list this week. Schefter adds that Murray, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is thought to be weeks away from being ready to play.

Players on the PUP list must miss four games and teams then have a five-week window to begin the process of returning them to the active roster. Once that starts, there is a three-week period where players can practice before they must be added to the active roster or shut down for the year.

Joshua Dobbs is starting at quarterback for Arizona and he said this week that he’s only focused on the things he can control when asked about Murray’s potential return.