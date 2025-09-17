 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals place DL L.J. Collier, CB Garrett Williams on IR

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:16 PM

The Cardinals placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Garrett Williams on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams injured a knee in a collision with safety Budda Baker late in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Williams has a chance to return this season.

The Cardinals also lost Collier to a knee injury, and he, too, could return, Gannon said.

Williams and Collier will have to miss at least four games before returning.

The Cardinals signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Max Melton (knee) and Will Johnson (groin) are day to day with their injuries.

The Cardinals also announced the signings of defensive lineman Zach Carter and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe to the practice squad, they and released linebacker Elliott Brown from the practice squad.