Cardinals place DL L.J. Collier, CB Garrett Williams on IR

The Cardinals placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Garrett Williams on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams injured a knee in a collision with safety Budda Baker late in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Williams has a chance to return this season.

The Cardinals also lost Collier to a knee injury, and he, too, could return, Gannon said.

Williams and Collier will have to miss at least four games before returning.

The Cardinals signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Max Melton (knee) and Will Johnson (groin) are day to day with their injuries.

The Cardinals also announced the signings of defensive lineman Zach Carter and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe to the practice squad, they and released linebacker Elliott Brown from the practice squad.