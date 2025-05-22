Cardinals place Sean Murphy-Bunting on non-football injury list

Thursday’s NFL transaction wire has delivered some news on a Cardinals defensive back.

Arizona has placed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the reserve/non-football injury list, which means he’ll be sidelined for the 2025 season.

There has not been any reporting as of yet on Murphy-Bunting’s injury or how he suffered it.

Murphy-Bunting, 27, signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals last offseason. He started 15 games for the club in 2024, recording 52 total tackles with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

While he missed a couple of midseason games, he started each of Arizona’s last eight games — albeit with reduced defensive snaps in the last two contests.

Murphy-Bunting was a Buccaneers second-round pick in 2019, winning Super Bowl LV with the club to cap the 2020 season. He spent the 2023 season with the Titans after completing his rookie contract with Tampa Bay.