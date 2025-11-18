 Skip navigation
Cardinals RB Emari Demercado has a high-ankle sprain

  
Published November 18, 2025 09:46 AM

The Cardinals are dealing with another injury at running back.

Emari Demercado left Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Demercado is expected to miss this week’s game against the Jaguars as a result.

James Conner and Trey Benson are on injured reserve for Arizona, so Demercado’s injury leaves them with Bam Knight and Michael Carter in the backfield. They also have Jermar Jefferson on the practice squad.

Demercado has 241 rushing yards on 31 carries and he also has eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also appeared to have a long rushing touchdown against the Titans in Week 5, but officials ruled he let go of the ball before crossing into the end zone and the fumble went out of bounds for a touchback.