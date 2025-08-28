Cardinals re-sign LS Aaron Brewer, place DL Justin Jones on IR/designated to return

The Cardinals re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer, the team announced Thursday.

Brewer’s release earlier this week was a procedural move with an agreement for his return in place.

This will be Brewer’s 10th season in Arizona.

The Cardinals placed defensive lineman Justin Jones on injured reserve with a designation to return. He has not practiced since training camp with a knee issue.

Jones will miss the first four games before becoming eligible to return.

Jones, who signed a three-year free agent contract with the team in 2024, had played all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 for the Bears.

But Jones tore his triceps in the third game of the season.

He returned healthy for training camp, but his knee sidelined him before the end of July.

The Cardinals also announced they signed cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs and quarterback Kedon Slovis to the practice squad. The team released offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth from the practice squad.