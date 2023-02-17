 Skip navigation
Cardinals request interview with DeMarcus Covington

  
Published February 17, 2023 05:08 AM
Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort worked for the Patriots earlier in his career and a current member of the Patriots organization is on the list of coaches the Cardinals want to speak to about their defensive coordinator opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Covington has been with New England since 2017 and moved up the ladder from defensive assistant to outside linebackers coach before moving to the defensive line in 2020. Before joining the Patriots, Covington coached at the collegiate level.

The Cardinals are also set to interview Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi for the lead defensive spot on Jonathan Gannon’s staff.