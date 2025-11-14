 Skip navigation
Cardinals rule out Mack Wilson, Baron Browning, Will Johnson

  
Published November 14, 2025 05:49 PM

The Cardinals ruled several defensive players out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (ribs) and cornerback Will Johnson (back, hip) will miss their second straight game while edge rusher Baron Browning (concussion) will miss his first game of the season.

The Cardinals ruled wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out early in the week after he had appendicitis surgery. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), right tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder), and offensive lineman Hayden Conner (knee) are also going to miss the game.

Right guard Will Hernandez (knee), running back Bam Knight (ankle), defensive lineman Walter Nolen (knee), edge rusher BJ Ojulari (knee), and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (groin) are all listed as questionable.