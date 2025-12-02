 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign Corey Kiner off Vikings’ practice squad

  
December 2, 2025

The Cardinals added a running back to the roster on Tuesday, signing Corey Kiner off the Vikings’ practice squad.

They also announced the release of running back Jermar Jefferson in a corresponding move.

Kiner, a rookie out of the University of Cincinnati, was with the 49ers in the preseason before signing with Minnesota in late September.

The Cardinals released two other running backs from the practice squad, cutting Sincere McCormick and Montrell Johnson Jr.

They added linebacker Eku Leota to the practice squad.

Kiner joins Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the healthy running backs on the roster. Emari Demercado is still working his way back from an ankle injury.

Trey Benson did not practice Thursday and Friday last week as he works his way back from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. He has until Dec. 10 to be activated to the 53-player roster.