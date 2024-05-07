 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign LB Markus Bailey

  
May 7, 2024

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Markus Bailey on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals made Bailey a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati. He has played only 387 defensive snaps in his career, with 256 coming in 2021.

But Bailey was a core special teams player with 950 snaps and 25 tackles for the Bengals.

In his career, he has played 60 games with four starts and totaled 73 tackles, half a sack and four passes defensed.

The Cardinals now have 90 players on their offseason roster.