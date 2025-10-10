Cardinals sign P Pat O’Donnell to active roster

The Cardinals have punter Blake Gillikin on the injury report this week and they added some insurance against his possible absence to their 53-man roster.

The team announced the signing of Pat O’Donnell on Friday. O’Donnell last kicked with the 49ers last season.

Gillikin has been limited in practice with a back injury. Signing O’Donnell to the active roster may be a signal that the team does not expect him to be available against the Colts this weekend.

O’Donnell appeared in eight games for the Niners last year. He has also played for the Packers and Bears during a career that began as a 2014 sixth-round pick in Chicago. He has an average of 38.5 net yards per punt.