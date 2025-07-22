Cardinals sign second-round pick Will Johnson

Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson made it official, signing his four-year rookie contract ahead of Wednesday’s first practice. The team announced the signing Tuesday as players began reporting to training camp.

“I knew the whole time we would get it done before camp,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “It locks it in. Makes it official. But I’ve already been here getting to know everybody and working.”

Johnson was the team’s second-round pick.

It is unclear how much guaranteed money he received.

The Cardinals now have all seven members of their rookie class under contract.

Johnson, a two-time All-American at Michigan, is expected to battle for a starting spot in a secondary.

“I have super-high expectations of myself,” Johnson said. “I’m going to do a lot of great things here. I’m looking forward to it.”