Torre: NFLPA a 'clown show' under Howell, Tretter
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
NFLPA has 'power vacuum' amid leadership changes

J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Cardinals sign second-round pick Will Johnson

  
Published July 22, 2025 03:51 PM

Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson made it official, signing his four-year rookie contract ahead of Wednesday’s first practice. The team announced the signing Tuesday as players began reporting to training camp.

“I knew the whole time we would get it done before camp,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “It locks it in. Makes it official. But I’ve already been here getting to know everybody and working.”

Johnson was the team’s second-round pick.

It is unclear how much guaranteed money he received.

The Cardinals now have all seven members of their rookie class under contract.

Johnson, a two-time All-American at Michigan, is expected to battle for a starting spot in a secondary.

“I have super-high expectations of myself,” Johnson said. “I’m going to do a lot of great things here. I’m looking forward to it.”