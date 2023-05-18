 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign third-round pick Garrett Williams, undrafted free agent Brian Cobbs

  
Published May 18, 2023 02:12 PM

The Cardinals have signed third-round pick Garrett Williams, the team announced Thursday.

His signing leaves second-rounder B.J. Ojulari as the lone unsigned pick. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (first round), receiver Michael Wilson (third round), offensive guard Jon Gaines (fourth round), quarterback Clayton Tune (fifth round), linebacker Owen Pappoe (fifth round), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (sixth round) and defensive tackle Dante Stills (sixth round) previously signed.

Williams is rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and his goal is to be ready for training camp.

“I am seeing it as, I can come back from this and make my story,” Williams said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I see my life as a movie [and] make my movie that much cooler, that much better at the end.”

In three years at Syracuse, Williams totaled 152 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 21 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals also announced they signed undrafted rookie Brian Cobbs on Thursday. The receiver appeared as a tryout player at the Jets’ rookie minicamp.

Cobbs made 76 catches for 923 yards and five touchdowns for Utah State in 2022.