Cardinals stretch lead over Giants to 20-0 before halftime

There was a lot of talk about the Cardinals tanking when they traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick before the start of the regular season, but Sunday’s game between the two teams is making the opposite argument.

Arizona has picked up 16 first downs, turned the Giants over and scored all of the points through the first 30 minutes of play. The last points came on a Matt Prater field goal with 1:09 left in the half and it staked Arizona to a 20-0 lead.

The Giants have now been outscored 60-0 over the first six quarters of the season. Even those expecting some regression for the Giants after last year’s playoff win are likely surprised to see how incompetent the team has been so far this year.

Arizona missed a field goal on their opening drive, but the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense punted the ball right back and the Cardinals began to get rolling. James Conner capped an 86-yard drive with a touchdown run and quarterback Joshua Dobbs steamrolled Giants safety Xavier McKinney on his way into the end zone for another score.

The Giants put together a decent drive ahead of Prater’s final field goal, but Saquon Barkley let a pass go off his hands for an interception for the second week in a row. A last ditch effort to actually put points on the scoreboard ended with a Zaven Collins sack on the final play of the half, so the Giants have little to build on heading into the second half.