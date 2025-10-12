 Skip navigation
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek out of hospital, traveling home with team

  
Published October 12, 2025 05:58 PM

Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek left Sunday’s loss to the Colts on a stretcher, but his condition has improved over the course of the afternoon.

Vokolek had to be placed on a stretcher before being loaded onto a cart after being injured during a kickoff in the first half of the game. The Cardinals ruled him out with a neck injury moments later and he went to a hospital for further evaluation.

Vokolek could be seen moving his extremities before he left the field and Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton announced that Vokolek was released from the hospital in time to return to Arizona with the team.

Further updates on his condition should come over the course of the practice week, but the first one is good news given how concerning the scene was in Indianapolis.