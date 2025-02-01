Cardinals to hire Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye

The Cardinals have found a new offensive line coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Justin Frye to fill that spot on Jonathan Gannon’s staff. Klayton Adams was in that role, but he is headed to Dallas as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

The Bears interviewed Frye earlier this month as well.

Frye has been the offensive line coach at Ohio State since 2022 and he was the offensive coordinator at UCLA for three seasons before making the move to Columbus. Frye also coached at Boston College, Temple, Florida, and Indiana, but this is his first NFL coaching position.