Lions list Amon-Ra St. Brown as out of practice Monday

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was involved in a couple of key plays near the end of Detroit’s loss to the Steelers on Sunday and he landed on the team’s injury report on Monday.

St. Brown was listed as a non-participant in the team’s first practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the Vikings. St. Brown, who was flagged for offensive pass interference on the final play of Sundays game, is listed with a knee injury.

The Lions only held a walkthrough on Monday and said that left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and safety Avonte Maddox (back) would have also missed practice.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), center Graham Glasgow (knee), wide receiver Tom Kennedy (abdomen), offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee), guard Christian Mahogany (fibula), defensive lineman Alim McNeil (abdomen), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and defensive back Amik Robertson (knee) were listed as limited participants.