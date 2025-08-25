Cardinals waive QB Clayton Tune as part of roster cuts

At least for now, the Cardinals are keeping just two quarterbacks on their roster.

Arizona announced 12 roster cuts on Monday, with third-string quarterback Clayton Tune among those being waived.

Tune, 26, was a fifth-round pick back in the 2023 draft. He started one game as a rookie — a Week 9 loss to the Browns — during which he completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He also took seven sacks.

Tune won Arizona’s backup role over Desmond Ridder last year. But in 2025, the team elected to sign a more experienced veteran backup in Jacoby Brissett.

The Cardinals also cut receiver Andre Baccellia, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, tight end Oscar Cardenas, offensive lineman McClendon Curtis, cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins, linebacker Vi Jones, offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, receiver Nate McCollum, offensive lineman Dohnovan West, and linebacker Benton Whitley.