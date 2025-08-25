 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals waive QB Clayton Tune as part of roster cuts

  
Published August 25, 2025 04:59 PM

At least for now, the Cardinals are keeping just two quarterbacks on their roster.

Arizona announced 12 roster cuts on Monday, with third-string quarterback Clayton Tune among those being waived.

Tune, 26, was a fifth-round pick back in the 2023 draft. He started one game as a rookie — a Week 9 loss to the Browns — during which he completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He also took seven sacks.

Tune won Arizona’s backup role over Desmond Ridder last year. But in 2025, the team elected to sign a more experienced veteran backup in Jacoby Brissett.

The Cardinals also cut receiver Andre Baccellia, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, tight end Oscar Cardenas, offensive lineman McClendon Curtis, cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins, linebacker Vi Jones, offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, receiver Nate McCollum, offensive lineman Dohnovan West, and linebacker Benton Whitley.