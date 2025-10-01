 Skip navigation
Cardinals will place RB Trey Benson on injured reserve

  
Published October 1, 2025 01:01 PM

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Trey Benson’s status for Week 5 was in question.

It turns out, Benson will be out for at least the next four weeks.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Benson is going to be placed on injured reserve.

“He came in Friday and it’s a knee,” Gannon said. “But he should be able to return at some point this year.”

Benson became Arizona’s starting running back after James Conner went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

The Cardinals have Emari Demercado, Ban Knight, and Michael Carter listed on their unofficial depth chart behind Benson.

Arizona will host Tennessee in Week 5.