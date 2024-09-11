Cardinals will put Jonah Williams on injured reserve

Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams hurt his knee in Week One and word this week was that he would miss time.

On Wednesday, we found out he will miss at least the next four games. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said at a press conference that the team will put Williams on injured reserve.

Gannon said it has not been determined whether Williams needs to have surgery to repair the injury.

Williams signed with the Cardinals this offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Bengals. Kelvin Beachum replaced him against the Bills and Gannon said he will remain at the position while Williams is out of action.