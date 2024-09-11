 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Report: Jonah Williams to miss time with knee injury

  
Published September 11, 2024 06:44 AM

Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams hurt his knee during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and it looks like the team is going to be without him in the near future.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Williams is set to miss time as a result of the injury. Per the report, the timeline for his return is still being determined.

Williams signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason. He started all 64 games he played over four seasons with the Bengals before making the move to Arizona.

Kelvin Beachum replaced Williams during the game against the Bills and is in line for more playing time until Williams is cleared to return.