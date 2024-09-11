Report: Jonah Williams to miss time with knee injury

Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams hurt his knee during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and it looks like the team is going to be without him in the near future.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Williams is set to miss time as a result of the injury. Per the report, the timeline for his return is still being determined.

Williams signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason. He started all 64 games he played over four seasons with the Bengals before making the move to Arizona.

Kelvin Beachum replaced Williams during the game against the Bills and is in line for more playing time until Williams is cleared to return.