Cardinals worked out free agent QB Tyler Huntley

The Cardinals worked out free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The team has Jacoby Brissett and Clayton Tune behind Kyler Murray.

Huntley, 27, spent last season with the Dolphins. He started five games in place of injured starter Tua Tagovailoa and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens.

In 2022, Huntley made the Pro Bowl despite starting only four games in place of injured starter Lamar Jackson. He threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions that season.

In his career, Huntley has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is 5-9 as a starter.