 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals worked out free agent QB Tyler Huntley

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:10 PM

The Cardinals worked out free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The team has Jacoby Brissett and Clayton Tune behind Kyler Murray.

Huntley, 27, spent last season with the Dolphins. He started five games in place of injured starter Tua Tagovailoa and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens.

In 2022, Huntley made the Pro Bowl despite starting only four games in place of injured starter Lamar Jackson. He threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions that season.

In his career, Huntley has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is 5-9 as a starter.