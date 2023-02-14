 Skip navigation
Cardinals working to finalize deal with Jonathan Gannon

  
Published February 14, 2023 09:05 AM
February 14, 2023 09:04 AM
Tuesday began with two head coaching vacancies in the NFL and it may end with zero.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are working to finalize a deal with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired as the Colts head coach earlier in the day.

Gannon did not have an official interview with the Cardinals in the early stages of their search, but he was identified as a candidate over the weekend and he interviewed with the team on Monday.

That interview came a day after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs 38-35 in a game that was not their defense’s finest hour, but they had a fine season up until that point. It included 70 sacks, which are two behind the single-season record for a team, and Gannon’s work helped the Eagles secure the top seed in the NFC.

Arizona was on the other end of the spectrum in 2022 and their hope is that Gannon’s arrival can help spur a turnaround similar to the one that took place in Philly after Nick Sirianni was hired in 2021.