 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carl Cheffers will referee the Super Bowl

  
Published January 24, 2023 06:34 AM
nbc_csu_hyundaihlines_230123
January 23, 2023 12:49 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the headlines from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, including the Philadelphia Eagles' dominating win over the division rival New York Giants.

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday and it will be headed up by referee Carl Cheffers.

Cheffers will be working his third Super Bowl and is the seventh referee to be selected for that many Super Bowls during their career. He last officiated a Super Bowl just two years ago when he was the referee for the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs in Tampa. Cheffers also worked Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The rest of Cheffers’ crew in Arizona will be made up of umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli, and replay official Mark Butterworth.

Ellison, Bergman, Hall, and Paganelli have also worked two other Super Bowls. Phillips, Jenkins, and Butterworth will be working in the Super Bowl for the first time.