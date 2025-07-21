Carlie Irsay-Gordon on Anthony Richardson: He still has time to prove it

Two years after the Colts chose quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the draft, he has fallen far short of expectations: His career completion percentage is just 50.6 percent, and he has 11 touchdown passes to go with 13 interceptions. But Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon isn’t giving up on Richardson yet.

Irsay-Gordon believes the 23-year-old Richardson can still play well enough to justify the Colts’ lofty expectations for him before the draft.

“Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time,” Irsay-Gordon told Colts.com. “He still has time to prove it.”

But before Richardson can prove it on the field, he has to prove it in training camp by beating out Daniel Jones in the Colts’ quarterback competition. Irsay-Gordon believes Richardson will grow from that competition.

“Bring a sense of urgency. And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition,” Irsay-Gordon said.

If Richardson follows a strong training camp with strong play in the regular season, he can still make the Colts look smart for their big investment in his raw talent. But if Richardson loses the camp competition to Jones, that would mean he has just about run out of time to prove it.