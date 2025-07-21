 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlie Irsay-Gordon on Anthony Richardson: He still has time to prove it

  
Published July 21, 2025 01:11 PM

Two years after the Colts chose quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the draft, he has fallen far short of expectations: His career completion percentage is just 50.6 percent, and he has 11 touchdown passes to go with 13 interceptions. But Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon isn’t giving up on Richardson yet.

Irsay-Gordon believes the 23-year-old Richardson can still play well enough to justify the Colts’ lofty expectations for him before the draft.

“Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time,” Irsay-Gordon told Colts.com. “He still has time to prove it.”

But before Richardson can prove it on the field, he has to prove it in training camp by beating out Daniel Jones in the Colts’ quarterback competition. Irsay-Gordon believes Richardson will grow from that competition.

“Bring a sense of urgency. And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition,” Irsay-Gordon said.

If Richardson follows a strong training camp with strong play in the regular season, he can still make the Colts look smart for their big investment in his raw talent. But if Richardson loses the camp competition to Jones, that would mean he has just about run out of time to prove it.