Carson Wentz throws a pick-six, Vikings trail 14-3

  
Published October 19, 2025 01:47 PM

Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles in 2016, is playing his former team only the second time as a starter. It’s safe to say it’s not going well so far.

The Vikings quarterback took a vicious hit from Jalen Carter as he released the ball, and Wentz threw it right into the arms of Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt. Hunt had no one between him and the end zone on a pass intended for Justin Jefferson.

Hunt returned the interception 42 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles lead 14-3.

Wentz is 4-of-8 for 68 yards.

The Eagles scored a touchdown on their first drive but went three-and-out on their second.