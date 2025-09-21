Carson Wentz throws TD pass, Jake Browning throws pick-6, Vikings lead 14-0

Both the Vikings and the Bengals are playing their backup quarterbacks today. Both quarterbacks threw passes that ended up in the end zone in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Bengals, both touchdowns were scored by the Vikings.

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz got thing started with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Oliver.

Then Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw a pass that was picked off by Minnesota’s Isaiah Rodgers, who ran it back 87 yards for a touchdown.

It’s a 14-0 Vikings lead in the first quarter, on a day when the Bengals appear to miss Joe Burrow more than the Vikings miss J.J. McCarthy.