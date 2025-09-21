 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carson Wentz throws TD pass, Jake Browning throws pick-6, Vikings lead 14-0

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:33 PM

Both the Vikings and the Bengals are playing their backup quarterbacks today. Both quarterbacks threw passes that ended up in the end zone in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Bengals, both touchdowns were scored by the Vikings.

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz got thing started with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Oliver.

Then Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw a pass that was picked off by Minnesota’s Isaiah Rodgers, who ran it back 87 yards for a touchdown.

It’s a 14-0 Vikings lead in the first quarter, on a day when the Bengals appear to miss Joe Burrow more than the Vikings miss J.J. McCarthy.