Carson Wentz will be first player to start for six teams in six consecutive seasons

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will make NFL history when he steps on the field against the Bengals this Sunday.

Wentz will be the first player to start for six different teams over six consecutive NFL seasons. He was with the Eagles, Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs before joining the Vikings shortly before the start of the 2025 season.

“It sounds crazy when you say that,” Wentz said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “It’s definitely given me a different perspective. Going from being a starter, traded, cut, being a backup behind some future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and seeing things done at a really high level. That’s given me some perspective. And also just the perspective of not taking this for granted.”

Sunday’s game will be significantly different from Wentz’s last two starts. He started Week 18 games for the Rams and Chiefs the last two seasons because they were resting starters ahead of the playoffs, and Wentz welcomes the chance to play in a game with more stakes.

“It’s exciting for me,” Wentz said. “I’m not going to lie. It’s been a couple of years since I played in a game like this with real consequences.”

It’s not clear how long the Vikings might be without J.J. McCarthy and a good showing for Wentz this week would make it easier to wait for the 2024 first-round pick’s ankle to get back to 100 percent.