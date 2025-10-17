Carson Wentz will start for Vikings Sunday

Carson Wentz once played quarterback for the Eagles, but he will be trying to beat them on Sunday.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Friday that Wentz will make his fourth start of the season. The Vikings have won two of their first three games with Wentz, who took over after J.J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury.

McCarthy, who is officially listed as questionable, has returned to practice on a limited basis and will serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback this weekend. Rookie Max Brosmer will be the backup.

Wentz suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 5 win over the Browns in London, but he has been a full participant in practice all of this week. He was 69-of-100 for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three starts.

The Vikings ruled linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) out for Sunday. Linebacker Tyler Batty (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) are their other questionable players.