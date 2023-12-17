Case Keenum, not Davis Mills, will start in place of C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is out, due to a concussion. And Case Keenum is in. Not Davis Mills.

With a postseason berth still within reach, the Texans will entrust Sunday’s game at Tennessee to someone who has played in a few high-stakes games.

Per multiple reports, which PFT has confirmed, Keenum will get the start on Sunday. The move means that he’ll leapfrog Mills on the depth chart.

It will be Keenum’s 65th career start and his first since Week 18 of the 2021 season, with the Browns.

Keenum, 35, last started a game for the Texans back in 2014. In 2017, he started 14 regular-season games for the Vikings, along with two playoff games. He threw the desperation pass to receiver Stefon Diggs that became the Minneapolis Miracle.

Keenum started 16 games for the Broncos in 2018. He has also played for the Rams, Commanders, and Bills.

The 7-6 Texans play the 5-8 Titans in Nashville on Sunday. The Titans will be dressed as the Houston Oilers. Which should give the Houston Texans a little extra motivation.

The bulk of the motivation should come from the fact that the Texans remain very much alive for an unlikely playoff berth.