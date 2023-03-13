 Skip navigation
Case Keenum to sign with Texans

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:21 AM
Case Keenum is headed back to where it all began.

The quarterback is signing with the Texans, according to multiple reports.

After a strong collegiate career at the University of Houston, Keenum entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans. He started eight games for the club in 2013 before he began to bounce back and forth between the Rams and Texans for the next couple of years.

Keenum, 35, spent last season with the Bills, backing up Josh Allen. he appeared in two games and threw just seven passes.

The quarterback started two games for the Browns in 2021, winning both.

Keenum’s most successful season was in 2017 when he took over as the starting quarterback for Sam Bradford and compiled an 11-3 record en route to a postseason appearance — and the Minneapolis Miracle postseason victory over the Saints.

While the Texans are widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, Keenum gives Houston some cushion in case that QB isn’t ready to play right away.