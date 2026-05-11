CB Antonio Hamilton re-signs with the Commanders

The Commanders are bringing back cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

The team announced that they have re-signed Hamilton on Monday morning. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Hamilton appeared in 15 games and made one start for the Commanders last year. He had 18 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Hamilton has also played for the Falcons, Cardinals, Chiefs, Giants and Raiders. He has 197 tackles, two interceptions, 27 passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, and Ahkello Witherspoon are at the top of the cornerback depth chart in Washington.