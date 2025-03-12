CB Brandin Echols agrees to terms with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with cornerback Brandin Echols, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The Jets made Echols a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in New York. Echols has appeared in 57 games with 19 starts.

He has totaled 122 tackles, 16 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and five interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

In 2024, Echols played 16 games with four starts. He recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups, while seeing action on 407 defensive snaps and 185 on special teams.

He played a career-high 760 defensive snaps as a rookie, which was 77 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps.

Echols did not receive much playing time on defense in 2022 or 2023.