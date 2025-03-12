 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Brandin Echols agrees to terms with Steelers

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:10 PM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with cornerback Brandin Echols, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The Jets made Echols a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in New York. Echols has appeared in 57 games with 19 starts.

He has totaled 122 tackles, 16 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and five interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

In 2024, Echols played 16 games with four starts. He recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups, while seeing action on 407 defensive snaps and 185 on special teams.

He played a career-high 760 defensive snaps as a rookie, which was 77 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps.

Echols did not receive much playing time on defense in 2022 or 2023.