CB C.J. Henderson visits with Falcons

  
Published July 31, 2025 04:46 PM

A former first-round pick may be closer to finding a new home.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, cornerback C.J. Henderson took a free-agent visit with the Falcons on Thursday.

Henderson, 26, spent last season with the Steelers, though he did not appear in a regular-season game for Pittsburgh. He last played for the Panthers in 2023, appearing in 12 games with seven starts.

The No. 9 pick of the 2020 draft, Henderson was traded from Jacksonville to Carolina midway through his second season. He’s recorded three interceptions and 16 passes defensed in his 49 career games.

Garafolo notes it’s still to be determined whether or not Atlanta will sign Henderson to its roster.