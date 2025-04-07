CB Dee Alford re-signs with Falcons

The Falcons have re-signed cornerback Dee Alford, the team announced Monday.

Atlanta did not tender Alford as a restricted free agent as it would have been a one-year deal for $3.2 million.

He finished third on the team with 83 tackles in 16 games last season, adding a sack, a forced fumble and 11 pass breakups. In his three seasons in Atlanta, Alford has totaled 149 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and 24 pass breakups.

Alford has played 48 of a possible 51 games with 16 starts.

He originally signed with the Falcons in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.