nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
CB Dee Alford re-signs with Falcons

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:08 PM

The Falcons have re-signed cornerback Dee Alford, the team announced Monday.

Atlanta did not tender Alford as a restricted free agent as it would have been a one-year deal for $3.2 million.

He finished third on the team with 83 tackles in 16 games last season, adding a sack, a forced fumble and 11 pass breakups. In his three seasons in Atlanta, Alford has totaled 149 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and 24 pass breakups.

Alford has played 48 of a possible 51 games with 16 starts.

He originally signed with the Falcons in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.