CB Jeff Okudah visiting with Vikings on Monday

The Vikings may be adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is visiting with Minnesota on Monday, the team announced.

Okudah, 26, was the Lions’ No. 3 overall pick in 2020 but his career has been plagued by injuries.

After spending 2023 with the Falcons, he signed a one-year deal with Houston last offseason. But a quad injury limited him to appearing in just six games with his snaps mostly limited to special teams. He recorded nine total tackles with one pass defensed in 2024.

In 44 games with 31 starts for the Lions, Falcons, and Texans, Okudah has registered 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.

