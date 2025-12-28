 Skip navigation
CB Kamal Hadden carted with ankle injury as Packers also rule out CB Nate Hobbs, WR Dontayvion Wicks

  
Published December 27, 2025 10:13 PM

Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden is the team’s latest player to be ruled out.

Hadden was injured while combining with Edgerrin Cooper to bring down Derrick Henry after a 1-yard gain with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter. Peacock opted not to show a replay of the injury, which required a vacuum splint placed on Hadden’s left ankle before he was carted off the field.

Hadden was subbing for cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was ruled out with a knee injury in the first half.

The Packers are left with only Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Bo Melton and Javon Bullard at the position for the remainder of tonight.

The team also has ruled out wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) for the second half after Wicks went into the training room late in the first half.

The Packers previously ruled out defensive lineman Jordon Riley (Achilles) and safety Zayne Anderson (ankle).