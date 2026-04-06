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CB Martin Emerson Jr. visiting with Texans on Monday

  
Published April 6, 2026 01:02 PM

The Texans are taking a look at a defensive back.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Martin Emerson Jr. is visiting with Houston on Monday.

Emerson missed all of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles suffered during training camp in late July. That meant he did not play in the final year of his rookie contract with the Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

In his first three seasons, Emerson appeared in 50 games with 33 starts. He recorded four interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2023, helping Cleveland reach the postseason. In 2024, he played all 17 games with 15 starts, tallying five passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 80 total tackles.